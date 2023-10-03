Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Land

Pool Lands for sale in Spain

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Torre del Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Plot of land in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Plot of land
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 717 m²
Fantastic plot with a project, located in Guadalmina Baja, a prestigious residential area in…
€2,00M
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 476 m²
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Land with building permits located in La Mayrena, Marbella. Excellent views of the gr…
€547,000
Plot of land in Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
€535,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€570,000
Plot of land in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€290,000
Plot of land in Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
€300,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
€2,41M
Plot of land in Valencian Community, Spain
Plot of land
Valencian Community, Spain
Rooms 75
Area 3 000 m²
A large land plot is being sold for the construction of a luxury residential complex locate…
€1,95M
Plot of land in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Land with a building permit located in the area of ​ ​ La Mairena, Marbella. Excellent view…
€547,000
Plot of land in Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
Area 400 m²
A plot conveniently located in Calpe, with an amazing view of the sea and the Peñon de I…
€600,000
Plot of land in Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
A plot of land is offered in an exclusive complex with security around the clock and bre…
€700,000
Plot of land in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
The existing hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Gandia is the northern pearl of the Costa …
€500,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
€841,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir