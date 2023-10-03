Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Land

Seaview Lands for Sale in Spain

89 properties total found
Plot of land in Torre del Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
€495,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€363,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 802 m²
Sea View Land for Sale in Benalmádena with Electricity and Water Infrastructure Investment l…
€315,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 178 820 m²
Huge Plot for Investment in an Exclusive Area of Mijas The plot is located in Mijas, Costa d…
€13,95M
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 15 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Plot of land in Fuengirola, Spain
Plot of land
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 603 m²
Sea View Residential Land for Sale in Benalmádena Benalmádena is a famous town in Costa del …
€298,000
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 811 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plots in a Low-Density Construction Area in Mijas The plots are located in the m…
€440,000
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
€350,000
Plot of land in Serrania, Spain
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
Residential plot with the project for 3 townhouses and building license paid. SEA VIEWS and …
€1,35M
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
€1,90M
Plot of land in Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
€38,00M
Plot of land in Benahavis, Spain
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
Attractive plot (nr 22) with the SEA VIEW. An exclusive residential area Madroñal. In the ce…
€490,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 476 m²
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Serrania, Spain
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
Residential plot with the project to build 3 villas (600m² each) in Marbella center, walking…
€1,05M
Plot of land in Begur, Spain
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
Area 350 m²
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
€105,31M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Area 4 m²
18 hectares of land in the tourist town of Sant Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava overlooking th…
€25,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir