Spain
Land
Land
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Spain
33 properties total found
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
2
3
150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
600 m²
Introducing an exclusive 4124 sqm plot for sale, perfect for bringing your vision of a luxur…
€695,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€363,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
178 820 m²
Huge Plot for Investment in an Exclusive Area of Mijas The plot is located in Mijas, Costa d…
€13,95M
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
15 399 m²
2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
2 000 m²
Great Land for Villa Construction in Alhaurin de la Torre Alhaurin de la Torre is situated i…
€145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
602 m²
3
Urban Plots with High Floor Area Ratio Next to the Golf Resort in Mijas These urban plots ar…
€169,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
811 m²
2
Residential Plots in a Low-Density Construction Area in Mijas The plots are located in the m…
€440,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
€126,000
Recommend
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
€65,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
3
2
400 m²
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
€119,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
2 300 m²
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
€259,822
Recommend
Plot of land
San Roque, Spain
6
7
1 314 m²
In Maravillas street, the highest street in La Reserva de Sotogrande, bordering a 15 m wide …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
€145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€290,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€800,000
Recommend
