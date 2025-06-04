Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A fantastic Villa in Villajoyosa. This villa is in a very desirable neighborhood in Villaj…
$756,782
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go