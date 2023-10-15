Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 208 m2.Plot size: 513 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€640,640
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 217 m2.Plot size: 556 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€654,974
