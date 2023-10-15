Pool Residential properties for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
€305,900
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 176 m²
€385,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
€530,000
