Seaview Residential properties for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

apartments
179
houses
65
85 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/4
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
€200,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Introducing the new apartments on the Costa Blanca in the city of Villajoyosa.Villachoyosa i…
€134,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
€123,350
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing the excellent apartment 300 meters from La Cala de Finestrat Beach, located in a…
€189,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Villachoyos.Apartme…
€621,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
€487,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/3
We present modern apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Villajoyosa.Withi…
€575,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
€390,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
€633,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
€923,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€450,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
€235,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a modern villa in a beautiful residential complex in Finestrat.The complex of a clo…
€675,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
€520,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€182,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
€1,10M
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
€655,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy villa on the Mediterranean coast in Sierra Cortina Villa with an area of 276.86 square …
€645,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa in the elite area of Sierra CortinaVilla with an area of 276.86 square meters. m.,…
€669,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale a new apartment in a unique residential complex in the city of Villahoyos. The comp…
€505,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
€449,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€305,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
€310,000
