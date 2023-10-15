Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€619,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€492,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 88 m2, 2 terraces: 117 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€564,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
€623,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
€619,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€551,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
€584,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€550,000
