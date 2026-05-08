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Penthouses with garage for sale in Villajoyosa, Spain

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5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Live by the sea in a unique environment. Evaluate the opportunity to settle in a new house i…
$617,735
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Joyosa, offers an exclusive re…
$500,071
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Live in Mediterranean style in a new home in La Villajoyosa. We present an exclusive new bu…
$759,167
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AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Live by the Mediterranean in a new home in La Villajoyosa Discover an exclusive residential …
$723,868
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover the opportunity to marry your new home in a privileged bay with turquoise waters an…
$807,174
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