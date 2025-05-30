Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

villas
9
bungalows
4
townhouses
8
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
$485,491
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
$1,09M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
$420,098
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A fantastic Villa in Villajoyosa. This villa is in a very desirable neighborhood in Villaj…
$756,782
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Realting.com
Go