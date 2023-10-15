UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
villas
33
bungalows
8
townhouses
11
20 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
150 m²
1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€595,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
2
108 m²
1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
117 m²
2
We offer a modern villa in a beautiful residential complex in Finestrat.The complex of a clo…
€675,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
117 m²
2
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
5
356 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
276 m²
3
€655,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
276 m²
3
Cozy villa on the Mediterranean coast in Sierra Cortina Villa with an area of 276.86 square …
€645,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
277 m²
3
New villa in the elite area of Sierra CortinaVilla with an area of 276.86 square meters. m.,…
€669,000
Recommend
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
75 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
€424,000
Recommend
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
148 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
€490,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
4
164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5
4
208 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 208 m2.Plot size: 513 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€640,640
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 217 m2.Plot size: 556 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€654,974
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
3
80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€294,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
3
85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
€312,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
4
133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
€485,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
3
98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
€530,000
Recommend
