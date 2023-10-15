Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

20 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€450,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a modern villa in a beautiful residential complex in Finestrat.The complex of a clo…
€675,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat.The in…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
€1,10M
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
€655,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy villa on the Mediterranean coast in Sierra Cortina Villa with an area of 276.86 square …
€645,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa in the elite area of Sierra CortinaVilla with an area of 276.86 square meters. m.,…
€669,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
€424,000
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
€490,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 208 m2.Plot size: 513 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€640,640
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 217 m2.Plot size: 556 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
€654,974
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€294,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
€312,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
€485,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€380,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
€530,000
