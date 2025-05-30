Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
3 bedroom house in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
In one of the best places in the Costa Blanca, just 150 meters from Paraiso Beach and Bolnu …
$485,491
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
