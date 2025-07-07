Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go