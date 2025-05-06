Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

47 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nice flat for sale in Cala de Villajoyosa very close to the magnificent beach of la Cala. …
$249,989
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
$697,890
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms luxury seafront luxury penthouses in Villajoyosa, near Benidorm. Spacious 3-bedro…
$671,494
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Under construction in Villajoyosa. Azure buildings in Villajoyosa, there are five more apa…
$356,537
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$457,990
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Arena Allonbay Residencial is twelve exclusive apartments with chic sea views, located betwe…
$832,270
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$228,995
Apartment 6 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 169 m²
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
$734,730
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New construction in exclusive residential area in the emblematic town of Villajoyosa. Modern…
$319,341
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
There is an exclusive penthouse for sale in La Cala de Villajoyosa with an unbeatable view. …
$496,531
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Under construction in Villajoyosa. Aura buildings in Villajoyosa, there are only two more …
$813,574
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
$198,159
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
$818,930
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the beach, in the northe…
$191,224
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN THE CENTRE OF VILLAJOYOSA New Build development of apartments in the…
$431,344
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment is located in a quiet and family area. Paraiso beach front. Near Villajoyosa where…
$172,400
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
$432,910
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Villajoyosa, Alicante, Costa Blanca This residential has 2 and 3 bedroom flats…
$277,411
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the beach, in the northe…
$384,429
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$305,327
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New c…
$468,334
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Residential, 25 beachfront homes A private urbanization of apartments, penthouses a…
$974,315
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the beach, in the northe…
$302,193
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Apartments in Villajoyosa, Alicante, Costa Blanca This residential has 2 and 3 bedroom flats…
$217,000
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$494,520
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
80 homes open to the light of the Mediterranean  Private urbanization of townhouses, apar…
$693,201
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
A great little apartment in Villajoyosa. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, including one w…
$319,121
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New Apartments by the sea Twisted the Park consists of 148 Apartments and with 1 and 2 bedro…
$179,334
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
$199,176
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
80 homes open to the light of the Mediterranean  Private urbanization of townhouses, apar…
$433,384
