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Pool Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Spain

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penthouses
48
1 BHK
82
2 BHK
306
3 BHK
243
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12 properties total found
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 102 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$445,281
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 8
Captivating large ground floor apartment with private terrace, community pool and gym situat…
$535,383
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 201 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$738,319
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 114 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$447,570
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 128 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 107 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$440,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 8
Beautiful ground floor apartment with heated community pool and gym located only 200 meters …
$389,898
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 127 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$503,660
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Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 243 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$555,170
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/8
Large luxury apartment with large terrace and sea view, heated pool and gym located only 200…
$439,871
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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