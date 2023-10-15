Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

65 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/4
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
€200,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Introducing the new apartments on the Costa Blanca in the city of Villajoyosa.Villachoyosa i…
€134,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
€123,350
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing the excellent apartment 300 meters from La Cala de Finestrat Beach, located in a…
€189,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Villachoyos.Apartme…
€621,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
€487,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/3
We present modern apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Villajoyosa.Withi…
€575,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
€390,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
€633,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
€923,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
€235,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€182,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
€850,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale a new apartment in a unique residential complex in the city of Villahoyos. The comp…
€505,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
€449,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€305,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
€310,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€225,000
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€175,000
2 room apartment with garden, with bathroom, with public pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€185,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€220,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
€449,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€200,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
€385,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
La Cala de Finestrat is the only beach in the municipality of Finestrat and is located 3 km …
€210,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment is located in a quiet and family area. Paraiso beach front. Near Villajoyosa where…
€173,250
