Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
48
1 BHK
82
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306
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10 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$749,542
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$488,932
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
3-Bedroom Sea View Apartments with Community Pool in Villajoyosa Villajoyosa, a charming coa…
$587,427
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/8
Large luxury apartment with large terrace and sea view, heated pool and gym located only 200…
$439,871
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$586,681
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
$256,256
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
$218,091
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