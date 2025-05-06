Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

penthouses
37
1 BHK
25
2 BHK
111
3 BHK
116
8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
$597,698
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
$634,037
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
$672,003
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 88 m2, 2 terraces: 117 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
$612,342
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$534,240
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
$676,342
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
$669,561
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$596,613
