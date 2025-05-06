Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nice flat for sale in Cala de Villajoyosa very close to the magnificent beach of la Cala. …
$249,989
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Under construction in Villajoyosa. Azure buildings in Villajoyosa, there are five more apa…
$356,537
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$457,990
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
There is an exclusive penthouse for sale in La Cala de Villajoyosa with an unbeatable view. …
$496,531
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Under construction in Villajoyosa. Aura buildings in Villajoyosa, there are only two more …
$813,574
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
$818,930
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Villajoyosa, Alicante, Costa Blanca This residential has 2 and 3 bedroom flats…
$277,411
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$305,327
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Apartments in Villajoyosa, Alicante, Costa Blanca This residential has 2 and 3 bedroom flats…
$217,000
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$494,520
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
A great little apartment in Villajoyosa. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, including one w…
$319,121
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms within walking distance of the beach, …
$430,114
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Exclusive residential in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca, Alicante In one of the highest quality e…
$539,774
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 130 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is private pool, ce…
$1,06M
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
$937,790
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Beautiful new residential complex under construction in Villajoyosa. Just 500 m2 from Playa …
$408,336
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful new residential complex under construction in Villajoyosa. Just 500 m2 from Playa …
$392,002
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
