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Penthouses for sale in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas…
$223,578
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
An exclusive project of a new building in one of the quietest and most central areas of the …
$241,883
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Properties features in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

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