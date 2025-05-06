Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in la Nucia, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
This villa is perfectly ready to move in. Mediterranean design and with beautiful sea and mo…
$590,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Modern House in a quiet area of La Nucia. Situated in just 2 mins to the famous internationa…
$514,584
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
A very nice spanish villa in La Nucia. The Villa is located in the urbanisation Bello …
$430,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
You will fall in love with this house. Its large sunny spaces, its garden surrounding the ho…
$431,622
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The urbanization is perimeter fenced, for your peace of mind and security. With roads and sh…
$405,594
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
This new construction consists of several villas with independent plots from 204 m2 to 288 m…
$494,521
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in a quiet area of La Nucia only a few minutes driving to sho…
$586,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 6 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Magnificent independent villa with a large plot of 670 m2 with a beautiful garden and privat…
$515,126
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Spacious villa in a quiet urbanization near Altea and La Nucía with beautiful views of both …
$488,014
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
We present this magnificent newly built luxury villa in La Nucía, an exclusive property offe…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Beautiful villa in a quiet area of La nucia. Sea and mountain views. 10 mins drive to the be…
$595,378
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The NOA GARDEN residential complex, located in the Coblanca area of Benidorm, consists of 9 …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
$536,816
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a modern villa complex in the center of La Nucia, but located in quiet surroundin…
$555,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
It is located in a very quiet area of La Nucia, it is very sunny since it is south facing. T…
$488,014
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Large villa with magnificent views in La Nucia. The entire house is in good condition and of…
$595,378
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A stunning brand new villa located in La Nucia. It is ideally located in a quiet, sunny ar…
$675,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living room with access to terrace. …
$453,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Very nice villa with two totally separated guest apartments. The property has in totally 21…
$843,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
Here we have a great villa located in La Nucia. The villa is situated between La Nucia and…
$430,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Here we have a two-story Villa in La Nucia. The house itself is divided over two floors…
$486,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This beautiful villa is located in the very desirable Bello Horizonte area of La Nucia. I…
$890,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 8 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
The property was built to a very good quality and captivates with its generous and bright ro…
$540,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
$539,774
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 509 m²
Bright house  located in a very quiet area of La Nucia, close to all shops, bus stop, bars a…
$324,258
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
This is a fantastic villa with stunning views in La Nucia. We have here a villa that is al…
$511,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A great little Spanish villa in La Nucia. The villa is all on one floor. Upon enteri…
$441,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
A new villa under construction in Bello Horizonte La Nucia. You will find a large ent…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 12 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 894 m²
Unique property consisting of three houses in La Nucia. The total area of this property is…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Beautiful and spacious Mediterranean style villa located in Coloma, a quiet area of La Nucia…
$563,928
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go