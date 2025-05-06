Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in la Nucia, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom bungalow located in a quiet residential area. It has a terrace that offers spectac…
$191,839
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2-bedroom apartment with parking space and storage room in the exclusive Los Almendros compl…
$484,677
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
New build villas - your home on the costa blanca Completion in March 2026 Discover an e…
$671,438
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover your piece of paradise in Tenerife! Welcome to this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$507,810
2 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Andalusian-Style Villa with Sea Views – Hacienda Guadalupe Looking for your own pr…
$665,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
These luxury villas located in Finestrat allow their owners to enjoy the wonderful climate o…
$637,584
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
New development of 37 urban plots of between 508m2 to 878m2. The plots are sold with the pos…
$259,547
1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 305 m²
Local in Playa de San Juan de 305m2 with access to two streets. Located in the central area,…
$394,963
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$214,296
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Located between Finestrat and Benidorm, this fantastic complex offers 4 luxury villas, th vi…
$1,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of…
$329,484
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
House under construction for sale in the picturesque village of Chirche, Guía de Isora, Tene…
$163,628
