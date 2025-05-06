Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in la Nucia, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
This villa is perfectly ready to move in. Mediterranean design and with beautiful sea and mo…
$590,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in a quiet area of La Nucia only a few minutes driving to sho…
$586,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
We present this magnificent newly built luxury villa in La Nucía, an exclusive property offe…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
A country-style villa located between La Nucía and Altea! This is a great villa with a si…
$853,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living room with access to terrace. …
$453,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Very nice villa with two totally separated guest apartments. The property has in totally 21…
$843,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This beautiful villa is located in the very desirable Bello Horizonte area of La Nucia. I…
$890,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
$539,774
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
This is a fantastic villa with stunning views in La Nucia. We have here a villa that is al…
$511,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A great little Spanish villa in La Nucia. The villa is all on one floor. Upon enteri…
$441,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 12 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 894 m²
Unique property consisting of three houses in La Nucia. The total area of this property is…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Realting.com
Go