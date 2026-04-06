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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in La Nucia, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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