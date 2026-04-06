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Pool Houses for Sale in in La Nucia, Spain

villas
73
townhouses
15
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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic big villa with rooftop terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vi…
$676,158
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern villa with big roof terrace, community pool, tennis court and beautiful views of the …
$550,754
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Amazing villa with roof terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing views of th…
$526,617
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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