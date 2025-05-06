Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in la Nucia, Spain

2 BHK
7
3 BHK
8
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
New residential villas in La Nucia near Benidorm, is composed of 9 independent villas, each …
$1,22M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
A contemporary design and construction village development where you can enjoy the climate, …
$413,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
2 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
$384,930
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
$535,707
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Nice townhouse with beautiful views in la Nucia. On a constructed area of 169m2 it has a s…
$435,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go