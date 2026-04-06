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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in La Nucia, Spain

penthouses
29
2 BHK
91
3 BHK
54
4 BHK
5
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Captivating middle floor apartment with two terraces, community pool and fitness facilities …
$443,284
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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