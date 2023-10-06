Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. la Marina Baixa
  5. Land

Seaview Lands for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

6 properties total found
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
€350,000
Plot of land in Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
€38,00M
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 476 m²
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
€2,41M
Realting.com
