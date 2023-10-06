Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Commercial with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
€1,29M
Commercial with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€269,500
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 388 m²
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…
€30,00M

Mir