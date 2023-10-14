Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. La Axarquia
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Nerja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Properties in a Prime Location in Nerja Malaga Explore our properties fo…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Nerja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Villa with 4 Bedrooms and a Private Swimming Pool Nerja is an amazing location to enj…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/4
Spectacular Sea Views House with 3 Bedrooms in Torrox Costa del Sol Torrox, a region in the …
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool in Torrox Torrox is one of the most s…
€459,000

