Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. La Axarquia
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools in La Cala del Moral, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools
La Cala del Moral, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Chalet - Rincón de la Victoria (La Cala del Moral) , Built Surface 126m2, 321.96m2, 3 Bedro…
€459,900

Properties features in La Axarquia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir