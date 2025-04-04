Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. l Escala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in l Escala, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 29 bedrooms in l Escala, Spain
Apartment 29 bedrooms
l Escala, Spain
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 30
Area 50 972 m²
Fantastic hotel located in the “Baix Empordà”, in a privileged enclave with views that reach…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes