Realting.com
Spain
Residential
l Alfas del Pi
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
138 m²
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
€555,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
88 m²
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
348 m²
€428,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with solarium
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
100 m²
Luxury detached villas with sea & mountains views in Polop . Brand new modern-style detached…
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
181 m²
Individual villas in Polop, Alicante, Costa Blanca Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by M…
€495,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
237 m²
Townhouses in Polop. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, priv…
€428,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
170 m²
4 beds modern style detached villas with mountain views in La Nucia. Large detached villas i…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
70 m²
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 1-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
€234,000
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
60 m²
2 & 3 beds detached villas by the mountains in Polop . Luxury villas in the best area of P…
€214,500
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
4
128 m²
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
€348,300
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Luxury villas in the best area of Polop. 2-floor villas with large terraces and unobstruc…
€307,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
4
426 m²
Luxury villa in Polop near Benidorm & Altea . Luxury villas with stunning views over the Pol…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with fireplace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
108 m²
3 beds detached villa with private pool . Luxury off-plan detached villas with 3 bedrooms & …
€351,540
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
200 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 800m2 HOUSE: 200 m2 built…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Beautiful villa in Polop de la Marina, Costa Blanca, Alicante Detached house distributed on …
€404,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with public pool, with utility room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
231 m²
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with public pool, with utility room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
€330,000
