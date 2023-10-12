Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

apartments
57
houses
261
101 property total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€142,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€140,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€105,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
2 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Introducing the cozy apartment in Albir, just 200 meters from the beach. The apartment consi…
€295,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€600,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
€403,500
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New spacious villa with a private garden and pool from the developer in Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz …
€665,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the stunning spacious villa with a private garden and pool in Alfaz del Pi.Villa…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable house with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 183 sq.…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
