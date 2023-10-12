UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
apartments
57
houses
261
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
155 m²
€487,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
143 m²
€438,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
226 m²
€680,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
228 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
231 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
227 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
230 m²
2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
146 m²
1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
204 m²
3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
280 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
1
200 m²
1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
170 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
1
63 m²
3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
88 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€142,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
83 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€140,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
1
56 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€105,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
3
150 m²
1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
Recommend
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
9
4
420 m²
3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
150 m²
1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
70 m²
Introducing the cozy apartment in Albir, just 200 meters from the beach. The apartment consi…
€295,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
124 m²
3/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€600,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
168 m²
2/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
136 m²
2
€403,500
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
237 m²
3
New spacious villa with a private garden and pool from the developer in Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz …
€665,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
237 m²
3
Introducing the stunning spacious villa with a private garden and pool in Alfaz del Pi.Villa…
€685,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
183 m²
2
Introducing the comfortable house with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 183 sq.…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
315 m²
4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
Recommend
