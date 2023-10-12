Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alfas del Pi
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

villas
168
chalets
3
townhouses
13
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room house with swimming pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€480,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir