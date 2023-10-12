Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alfas del Pi
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

villas
168
chalets
3
townhouses
13
79 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
2 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a corner villa of 150 square meters. m., located in the city of Albir on a plot …
€405,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a spacious villa of 420 sq.m., located on a plot of 7500 sq.m., which consists of…
€585,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the beautiful modern villa of 150 sq.m., located on the same floor. This villa i…
€499,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
€403,500
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New spacious villa with a private garden and pool from the developer in Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz …
€665,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the stunning spacious villa with a private garden and pool in Alfaz del Pi.Villa…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable house with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 183 sq.…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the comfortable home with chic views in La Nucia. House with an area of 193 sq.m…
€330,000
7 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
We present impressive attention to the villa located near Alfas del Pi. The villa is located…
€1,10M
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the stunning spacious villa on two floors in El Albir. The house has a living ro…
€1,85M
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing Villa Tauro Suite in Alfas del Pi. House on two floors with an area of 438.45 sq…
€1,50M
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new chic Villa Orendella villa in Alfas del Pi. House with an area of 434.15…
€1,50M
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new spacious villa in Alfas del Pi. The house is located in the city of Alfa…
€1,38M
5 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
€750,000
5 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
€750,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
€795,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean coast in El Albir. It is a co…
€990,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
€1,15M
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
€456,500
