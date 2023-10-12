Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alfas del Pi
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

penthouses
4
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€142,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€140,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We present apartments in a residential complex located on the Costa Blanca, specially design…
€105,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Introducing the cozy apartment in Albir, just 200 meters from the beach. The apartment consi…
€295,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€600,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€435,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
€890,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
€357,500
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
€223,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
€245,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale new modern apartments with a total area of 136 square meters. m located on the 1st …
€209,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
€890,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
€600,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
€475,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxury seafront apartments in El Albir
€293,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Luxury seafront apartments in El Albir
€236,000
