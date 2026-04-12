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Business for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

сommercial properties
86
hotels
7
offices
6
investment properties
3
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Commercial property 850 m² in Riudecanyes, Spain
Commercial property 850 m²
Riudecanyes, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
Area 850 m²
For sale is an exclusive boutique hotel, a charming holiday destination, entirely in a renov…
$1,75M
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Office 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Av. de Maisonnave, Alicante Strategic location and pr…
$180,687
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Office 69 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 69 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial office conditioning Location Located next to the Avda de Alfonso X El Sabio, in a…
$112,207
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Commercial property 153 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 153 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 153 m²
Commercial premises in the Gracia area of Barcelona.Total area of 153 square meters. in one …
$495,432
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Commercial property 122 m² in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
VYM Canarias Real Estate Agency is pleased to offer an exclusive commercial property for sal…
$166,698
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Commercial property 38 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 38 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 38 m²
Commercial premises in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.The total area is 38 square meters.C…
$163,201
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Commercial property 194 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 194 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 194 m²
Commercial place for sale, with business in operation and high profitability from the first …
$292,206
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Commercial property 69 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 69 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial office conditioning Location Located next to the Avda de Alfonso X El Sabio, in a…
$112,207
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Commercial property 157 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 157 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 157 m²
Commercial premises in the area of Sant Antoni opposite the pedestrian crossing of Barcelona…
$355,545
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Commercial property 69 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 69 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial office conditioning Location Located next to the Avda de Alfonso X El Sabio, in a…
$112,207
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Commercial property 69 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 69 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in the historic district of Barcelona.The facility has a s…
$578,700
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Hotel in Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
(RU) Продаётся гостиница в Аликанте в районе Altozano. Общая площадь 89.00 м2, гостиница 198…
$1,39M
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