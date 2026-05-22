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Terraced Villas for sale in Icod de los Vinos, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Spectacular Detached Home in Icod de los Vinos We present this wonderful property located i…
$402,849
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