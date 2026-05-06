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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Guia de Isora, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The magnificent Finca Imeche in the beautiful location of Guía de Isora is available for sea…
$4,825
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer a seasonal rental (2-6 months) in a cozy house on the magnificent Finca Imeche in t…
$1,976
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer seasonal rentals (2-6 months) of the cozy Casa Azul cottage on the magnificent Finc…
$1,976
per month
Leave a request
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