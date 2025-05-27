Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
$300,380
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
$286,340
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
