Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
€336,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
€630,000
