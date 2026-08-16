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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
$408,042
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