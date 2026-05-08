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Penthouses near golf course for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic duplex penthouse  with large roof top terrace, community pool, garage and great vi…
$287,492
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Elegant penthouse offering beautiful views located in a modern residential complex boasting …
$397,178
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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