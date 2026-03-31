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Penthouses with garden for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
Modern luxury penthouse with pool, spa, roof top terrace and stunning lake views located in …
$370,368
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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