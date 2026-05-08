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Penthouses with garage for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Discover a new residential property in Guardamar, Alicante, offering just 19 exclusive and m…
$811,880
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Discover this new purchase in one of the most privileged places on the Costa Blanca: just a …
$753,048
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic duplex penthouse  with large roof top terrace, community pool, garage and great vi…
$287,492
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