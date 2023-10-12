Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

apartments
271
houses
48
5 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
€299,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
€379,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury?  Well this 3 bedroom corner apartment mi…
€289,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
€396,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
€288,900
