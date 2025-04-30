Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Guardamar del Segura
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

villas
13
bungalows
7
townhouses
5
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$400,273
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom detached villa with pool in Guardamar del Segura with garden and pool in Guardamar…
$597,545
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Solarium: 64 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrac…
$177,396
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Solarium: 64 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrac…
$196,882
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$367,730
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
$300,380
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Guardamar is a quiet tourist town in the south of Alicante. Attracts tourists with its endle…
$392,356
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Guardamar is a quiet tourist town in the south of Alicante. Attracts tourists with its endle…
$364,613
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Garden: 32 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrace,…
$175,187
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Guardamar is a quiet tourist town in the south of Alicante. Attracts tourists with its endle…
$372,540
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 64 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrac…
$205,560
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
$447,840
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$364,476
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
$286,340
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go