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Houses with garage for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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villas
7
bungalows
17
townhouses
8
duplexes
3
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom detached villa with pool in Guardamar del Segura with garden and pool in Guardamar…
$674,321
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