Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Guardamar del Segura
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

penthouses
41
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
142
3 BHK
163
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 113 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build…
$364,476
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build private residential complex…
$276,975
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 130 homes, with 2 or 3 bedrooms and tw…
$267,161
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
$256,147
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build…
$485,968
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build…
$439,324
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
$445,859
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$202,123
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
$348,836
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
The residential is located between Guardamar and Orihuela Costa, on the Costa Blanca, close …
$227,169
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underground parking, …
$282,035
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Cozy, spacious and luxurious apartment on the ground floor with a lovely south-facing terrac…
$214,788
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Terrace: 6 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
$385,086
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Stylish new construction project just 800 meters from the miles of fine sandy beaches. The c…
$396,200
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$221,939
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of apartments and pentho…
$290,217
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New project in the Urbanization of El Raso in Guardamar del Segura - Alicante, a residential…
$367,258
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Guardamar del Segura - this building with 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and just 700 meters fro…
$332,140
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Located in the prestigious most desirable area of Guardamar del Segura. This outstanding con…
$370,018
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
$161,387
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A new residential complex made up of 3 towe…
$369,664
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Ground floor apartment in a private residential, located in Guardamar del Segura, just 2 min…
$514,898
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$407,953
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
$311,038
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
900 meters from the beach, this new residential is located in Guardamar del Segura, one of t…
$343,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
$272,504
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Terrace: 6 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
$348,205
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New project in the Urbanization of El Raso in Guardamar del Segura - Alicante, a residential…
$274,740
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 193 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Bui…
$425,101
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go