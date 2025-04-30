Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Guardamar del Segura
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

penthouses
41
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
142
3 BHK
163
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$272,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$350,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$292,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$324,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go